Rotary Club to host Mardi Gras benefit for riverfront development

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Rotary Club is hosting a Mardi Gras event to benefit riverfront development complete with traditional New Orleans foods like gumbo, red beans and rice, and sandwiches.

The event will be held on Tuesday, February 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Parkview Field.

The Rotary Club will be financing a water jet fountain which will have different light displays and invite guests to play.

The Rotary Club is an international organization with 1.2 million members and 30,000 clubs around the world involved in women’s health, environmental concerns and eradicating disease.

For more information, visit the Fort Wayne Rotary Club.