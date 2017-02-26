Police: Inattentive truck driver spills load east of Auburn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An inattentive semi driver went of the road and spilled a load of steel, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators said a flatbed semi driven by Travis W. Maldeney, 39, Auburn, told police he was not aware of how close he was to the edge of the roadway when his semi and trailer dipped onto the shoulder and overturned.

The crash caused thousands of pounds of steel trusses to spill into a grassy area.

Police said Maldeney had a cut on his head, but did not require medical attention.

Maldeney was cited for false and fictitious registration on the tractor-trailer.

Investigators said the truck sustained approximately $150,000 in damage.