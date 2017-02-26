Man dies after car crashes into field, rolls into wetland

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man died after crashing his vehicle into a small wetland in Noble County late Saturday evening.

The Ligonier Police Department respoxitednded the crash at 11125 N 500 W at 9 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived they found a vehicle half submergd in water and the driver unresponsive nearby, according to a press release from Noble County.

An investigation found that the victim, Michial Thompson II, 39, of Wakarusa was traveling easbound on 1100 N, approaching 500 N when he drove off the south side of the road, overcorrected his vehicle then exited the north side, driving 600 feet into a field before hitting the wetland, the press release said.

The press release indicated that the vehicle appeared to have rolled multiple times after hitting the water.

Thompson was transported to a Fort Wayne hopsital where he later died of his injuries.

The incident is under investigation.