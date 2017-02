FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets swept the weekend trifecta with win over Wheeling 4-3 and earning six points in the process.

After a sluggish start in the first period and a 2-0 deficit, the Komets rallied once again. Fort Wayne tightened the margin at 2-1 going into the second period and then scored three goals to push them past the Nailers.

Trevor Cheek added a pair of goals – moving his total to seven over the past three games – in the comeback victory.