FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Trevor Cheek had a hat trick and Garrett Bartus had a shutout as the Komets silenced the Thunder 6-0 Saturday night at the Coliseum.

Shawn Szydlowski, Garrett Thompson, and Cody Sol also scored in the win. Bartus made 28 saves in his shutout performance.

The Komets return to the Coliseum Sunday to host Wheeling. Puck drop is set for 5PM.