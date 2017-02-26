Ashley K-9 officer helps in drug bust

K-9 Korde sits by marijuana discovered during a traffic stop. Picture courtesy: Ashley Police Department Facebook page.
ASHLEY, Ind. (WANE) A traffic stop by Hudson, Indiana police turned into a drug bust after a K-9 officer searched the car.

According to the Ashley Police Department Facebook page, Hudson police pulled the car over around 10:30 Saturday night. Officers then asked for assistance from Ashley police.

Marshal Barnhart and K-9 Korde searched the car and discovered several bags of marijuana.

Colin Lehman-Wilber and Zackary Maggart, of Fort Wayne, were both arrested in the incident and taken to the Steuben County jail.

