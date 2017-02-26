Juvenile hospitalized after high speed chase leads to crash

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An unlicensed female juvenile was taken to the hospital after leading a state trooper on a high speed highway chase in Porter County Saturday afternoon, according to a press release from the Indiana State Police Department.

A state trooper began pursuing the juvenile for speeding on eastbound I-94 at approximately 2 p.m. Saturday. The trooper activated his siren and attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle.

The juvenile failed to pull over and continued at a high rate of speed on I-94, passing in and out of traffic lanes without signaling. The vehicle eventually rolled over several times into a ditch, coming to rest on its wheels when the juvenile attempted to exit at U.S. 20. in Burns Harbor, the press release said.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The press release said it was determined that the juvenile was driving her mother’s car. Charges will be filed through the Porter County Juvenile Court.