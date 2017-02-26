Fort Wayne women end season with loss to IUPUI

INDIANAPOLIS – The Fort Wayne women’s basketball season came to a close as the Mastodons fell to IUPUI 66-55.

Peyton Fallis and De’Jour Young led the ‘Dons with 12 points on the night. Young earned her third career double-double and tied a career-high with 11 rebounds. In their final game as a Mastodon, Selena Lozada and Rachel Rinehart scored six and five points, respectively.

IUPUI took the lead early by scoring the first two baskets of the game. Trailing by five to start the second quarter, Fort Wayne closed the gap to one on a jumper from Fallis and a pair of free throws by Zaria Atkins. That would be as close as the Mastodons would get as the Jaguars followed with a 10-point run.

The ‘Dons made things interesting late in the fourth with an 18-4 run, including 11 straight, to cut the deficit to six before IUPUI finished the game on a 12-7 advantage.

For the game, Fort Wayne connected on 22-of-53 (41.5%) from the floor, 1-of-7 (14.3%) on three-point attempts and 10-of-14 (71.4%) at the free throw line.