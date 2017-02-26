Fort Wayne tops Western Illinois in OT, will take No. 6 seed in Summit League tournamnet

MACOMB, Ill. – Fort Wayne men’s basketball closed the regular season on Saturday (Feb. 25) with a 96-92 overtime victory at Western Illinois. The game featured 15 lead changes and eight ties.

With the win, the Mastodons finish the regular season 19-11 (8-8 Summit League). Fort Wayne will be the No. 6 seed in the 2017 Summit League Championship and play No. 3 seed Omaha on Sunday (March 5). Tip in Sioux Falls, S.D. is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The ‘Dons won both meetings from Omaha this season.

Saturday’s contest at Western Illinois was the fourth overtime game of the season for the ‘Dons. Fort Wayne is now 3-1 in games that go into extra time.

It took a frantic comeback by the Leathernecks to force the overtime session. Fort Wayne was up by 11 points with 3:45 left but WIU closed the game on a 15-4 run. A dunk by WIU’s Brandon Gilbeck tied the game at 86 with six seconds remaining.

Fort Wayne never trailed in overtime. The biggest play was a transition layup by Bryson Scott with 1:42 remaining. He was fouled on the play and converted the free throw to put the ‘Dons up 92-89. Scott added a free throw with seven seconds left to push the Fort Wayne lead to four points and clinch the game.

Scott finished with 21 points. Brent Calhoun had a career-high 21 points with 12 rebounds. John Konchar added 19 points. DeAngelo Stewart scored a season-high 17 points and tied a career high with nine rebounds. Mo Evans tied a career high with 13 assists to go with his 11 points.

Garret Covington had 35 points for the Leathernecks. Western Illinois falls to 8-19 (5-11 Summit League) with the loss.