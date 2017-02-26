Fort Wayne Music Festival seeks to recruit acts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Do you want to perform? The Fort Wayne Music Festival, powered by Sweetwater is returning to the city in May of this year and is seeking to recruit acts.

The Fort Wayne Music Festival will be held at Headwaters Park May 10th through the 14th. The lineup will be announced within the next few weeks.

The purpose of the festival is to highlight the city’s musical tradition and the talent of regional artists. The five-day event will feature local performers side by side with nationally renowned musicians from various genres, according to the website.

The festival started last year as a first of it’s kind in the city and the biggest production ever held at Headwaters Park.

For more information, visit Fort Wayne Music Festival and check out a recap from last year’s event below.