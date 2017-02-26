FBI searches home in relation to killings of 2 teen girls

PERU, Ind. (WLFI) — A Peru home was searched by the FBI Saturday afternoon in relation to information received about the killings of two teen girls.

Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, were both found dead in a wooded area near the Delphi Historic Trail, approximately 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Law enforcement is investigating the case as a double homicide.

According to FBI Supervisory Special Agent Bob Ramsey, bureau investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Canal Street.

Ramsey said the search revealed that the residents of the home were “in no way connected” to the deaths of the two teens.

Saturday’s search warrant was the second served by the bureau in relation to the double homicide investigation. A Delphi home was also searched on February 16. No arrests were made as a result of that search.

Ramsey said the FBI will continue to execute search warrants as it sees fit.

Meanwhile, an FBI effort using electronic billboards to seek information in the killings has spanned across dozens of states.

The police tip line for the case is 844-459-5786. Tips can also be reported by emailing Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.