FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Bishop Dwenger gymnastics team won its 10th straight sectional title on Saturday beating out Homestead and Carroll in a close race at the top.

Less than four points separated 1st place from 3rd place. Homestead took 2nd while Carroll came in 3rd.

Dwenger’s Sophia Wright Turflinger won the all-around title.

