Buzzer-beater burns Saint Francis in Crossroads League Tournament semifinals

MARION, Ind. — Sure getting beaten on buzzer-beating, miraculous 3-pointer is a tough way to lose, but the University of Saint Francis Head Coach Chad LaCross emphasized the Cougars aren’t done playing basketball for the 2016-17 season.

Crossroads League Tournament No. 2 seed Indiana Wesleyan University won 73-70 on a buzzer-beating Bob Peters 3-pointer on Saturday a Luckey Areana to advance to the 2017 CLT Championship Game at Bethel College on Tuesday night in Mishawaka, Ind. The loss ended USF’s quest for a second-consecutive CLT crown. USF had won four consecutive CLT games starting with a 2016 title. IWU won all three meetings with USF this season and this was the seventh meeting between the two teams in the last two seasons. After USF won the first three games against IWU in 2015-16, IWU has won the last four clashes.

USF senior Kyle Sovine had tied the score at 70 nailing a 3-pointer with 38 seconds to play. Grant Evans missed a 3-pointer for IWU and Sovine secured the rebound. But Evan Henry and Peters collided near the USF free throw line, Henry lost control of the ball and IWU got the loose ball and called timeout. IWU got the inbounds pass to Lane Mahurin at halfcourt and he called timeout with 1.9 seconds on the clock. After two timeouts, IWU got the ball to Peters near the IWU bench and he hit the game winner.

Of course the Cougars and their fans were stunned by the prayer of a shot, but LaCross focused on what’s next for his team.

“We need to put this on the back burner, prepare for that first game and play with a chip on our shoulder,” LaCross told his silent Cougars in the locker room. “We’re still alive and it’s a credit to you guys to put us in position to go to nationals. Not many teams have this opportunity and we want to take advantage of it.”

The Cougars have led all three meetings with IWU at halftime, 33-32 on Saturday.

“They went up (in the second half) and we never got down,” LaCross observed. “We made some big plays, made a big stop near the end and unfortunately they hit one more shot. It stinks, like I said, but a great job, great effort, so let’s carry it over to next week,” when USF heads to Point Lookout, Mo., College of the Ozarks March 8-14.

Sovine’s 3-pointer from the wing opposite the USF fan section forged the seventh tie in the second half and the eighth in the game. Peters game-winning shot was the 11th lead change in the second half, the 12th in the game that had nearly 2,000 college basketball fans on the edge of their seats most of the time.

Bryce Lienhoop gave USF its largest lead of the second half at five, 44-39, with 16:07, and Connor Lautzenheiser gave USF its second and last five-point lead hitting two free throws with 12:41 to play, 51-46.

The Wildcats rallied to take two four-point leads – 55-51 at 10:44 and 58-54 at 9:18. Kegan Comer hit a 3-pointer at 7:29 for a 59-58 USF lead and after two ties, Lautzenheiser got a running J to drop for a 65-63 USF lead at 2:42. IWU led by three twice before Sovine’s 3-pointer set up the last second drama.

USF broke away from the first tie of the game at 12 with 11 minutes to play in the first half to take the largest lead of the game by either team at nine, 23-14, on a Lautzenheiser layup with 8:13 to play. IWU outscored USF 18-10 in the time left cutting the USF lead to one, 33-32 at halftime.