Benefit held for families of 2 slain Indiana teenage girls

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Many in Delphi and the surrounding communities are doing what they can to help the families of two teens were found dead in northwest Indiana.

Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, were both found dead in a wooded area near the Delphi Historic Trail, approximately 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Law enforcement is investigating the case as a double homicide.

A benefit was held for the families of Williams and German at The Dock restaurant in Delphi Saturday.

There were raffle items, a silent auction, a bouncy house and face painting for kids, live music, and items for sale. The restaurant also donated all of their food proceeds to the families and the servers threw in their tips.

“This is something that has hit so close to home and I know the majority of us being parents, it’s completely heartbreaking, and it really did rock the entire community and the bordering communities as well,” said Laila Syed, who helped plan the benefit.

Some of the money raised will go to the reward fund for information that could lead to the arrest in the murders of Williams and German. The majority of the money however, will go to their families.

Indiana State Police announced last week that $41,000 in reward money had been raised.

The police tip line for the case is 844-459-5786. Tips can also be reported by emailing Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.