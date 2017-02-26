2 arrested following months-long investigation

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two people are facing multiple drug charges after a bust near Scott Saturday night, according to the LaGrange Marshal’s Department.

Investigators served a search warrant Saturday around 10:30 p.m. at 6885 North 450 West. The warrant was executed following an Aug. 2016 drug investigation, according to police.

Police said during the search they found suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, prescription drugs, and hypodermic needles.

Kenneth L. Miller, 37, Shipshewanana, and Jessica Barton, 25, Shipshewanana, are facing initial charges of possession of methamphetamine over five grams, possession of marijuana, possession of hypodermic needles, possession of a legend drug, possession of paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance.

The LaGrange County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing additional charges.