State police release PSA to help find suspect in murders of 2 teens

DELPHI, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana State Police Department released a PSA Saturday to help solve the murders of two teen girls.

Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, were both found dead in a wooded area near the Delphi Historic Trail, approximately 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Law enforcement is investigating the case as a double homicide.

Police said that there have been approximately 3,900 tips received via phone and email. 1,900 of those tips came after the release of an audio recording of a man saying “down the hill” from Liberty’s cellphone, heard in the PSA. Liberty also captured a grainy imaged released by police last week of a man walking near the hiking trail outside Delphi.

The PSA was recorded at WMRS radio in Monticello.

State police Cpt. Dave Bursten said investigators aren’t certain the voice was that of the man in the photograph whom investigators are calling the main suspect in the deaths. That man hasn’t been identified and no arrests have been made.

The FBI is utilizing approximately 6,000 electronic billboards in 46 states requesting information about the case. One of the billboards is in Fort Wayne, at Time Corners Shopping Center.

If you have any information, the tip line for this case is now being handled by the FBI: 1-800-225-5324 (800-CALLFBI). Callers will have to follow a few prompts to report their information. Information is also being accepted through email at Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com. Information can be submitted anonymously.