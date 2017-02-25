Plans underway for 50th anniversary of Richmond explosions

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — Planning is starting for events to remember the 50th anniversary of deadly explosions in the downtown Richmond area.

The April 6, 1968 blasts killed more than 40 people, injured more than 120 others and destroyed 15 buildings in the community east of Indianapolis.

The Pal-Item (http://pinews.co/2lqicoj ) reports that the back-to-back explosions and resulting fires eliminated all evidence to determine how it started.

Wayne County Historical Museum Executive Director Jim Harlan is reaching out to arts groups, downtown businesses, educational institutions and others that would be interested in organizing events on April 5-7, 2018.

A committee of representatives from local agencies and organizations that responded to the explosions also is being put together.

Harlan says he wants to gather explosion-related items, memories and information that haven’t been shared publicly.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.