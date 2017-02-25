Passerby sees apartment building fire, alerts residents

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man driving along Airport Expressway saw a fire coming from a Willow Creek Crossing apartment building early Saturday morning before alerting the people who live there.

Fire crews were called to the building on Mill Run Road, on the south side of the complex that sits on Lower Huntington Road, just before 3:30 a.m. A large response of about 10 fire vehicles rushed to the complex.

Firefighters found smoke coming from the attic area of the building before evacuating residents from surrounding units. They continued working on the fire for about 2 hours after the initial call.

Someone who lives in the building where the fire happened told NewsChannel 15 he rushed out of his apartment when the stranger knocked on the door, telling him about the fire.

He also said other neighbors were woken up the same way and were also able to get out safely.

NewsChannel 15 is expecting an update from the FWFD and will update this story when more details are available.