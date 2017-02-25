Parkview Field to fill 600 positions at job fair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps is hosting a job fair at Parkview Field Saturday where they are looking to employ 600 part-time and seasonal staff members.

The job fair will be held at Parkview Field’s Suite Level Lounge, 1301 Ewing Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a press release.

Open positions holding interviews include the following.

Ballpark Cleaning Crew (includes third shift)

Bartender (must be 21 or older, able to obtain alcohol permit)

Commissary Runner (must be at least 17)

Cook (must be at least 17)

Dish Washer (must be at least 17)

Food Runner (must be at least 17)

Group Party/VIP Areas (must be at least 17)

Specialized Food Cart (must be at least 17)

Stand Cashier (must be 21 or older, able to obtain alcohol permit)

Vendor, Commission (must be at least 17)

Wait Staff (must be 21 or older, able to obtain alcohol permit)

Applicants are encouraged to download and print the application to bring to the job fair, where they will have a chance to interview.

Candidates must be eligible to pass a background check.

Those who are unable to make it to the job fair are still welcomed to apply by completing the application and either dropping it off at Parkview Field’s Administrative Office during business hours or by emailing it to the TinCaps Office Manager/HR Admin. Cathy Tinney (tinney@tincaps.com).