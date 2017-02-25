Local teams make splash at IHSAA Boys Swim and Dive State Championship

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Local swimmers and divers took home several medals at the IHSAA Boys Swim and Dive State Championship.

Homestead and Carroll each finished in the top 10 in the team results. The Spartans took 6th place while the Chargers claimed 7th.

Carroll’s Jackson Kent took 4th in the 200 IM and in the 100 fly. He was also a part of the 200m medley relay team that took 3rd place.

Homestead’s Julian Normal took 4th place in the 200 free and was a part of the 200 free relay team that finished in 4th.

Snider’s Jacob Steele came in 3rd place in the 100M backstroke while Carroll’s Noah Yarian finished in fourth.

Click here for complete results.