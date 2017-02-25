Homestead captures 4A state title with 61-54 win over Pike

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – The Homestead Spartans made history and accomplished a goal three years in the making, winning the 4A state title in girls basketball with a 61-54 victory over Pike.

Karissa McLaughlin led the Spartans with 29 points and six assists. Madisen Parker had 17 points and was named the Mental Attitude Award winner. Jazmyne Geist had eight points and 12 rebounds.

This is the first state championship for Homestead in girls basketball. This was their second trip to the state championship in the last three years.

A celebration for the team will be planned at a later date.