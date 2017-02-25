Home & Garden Show to feature over 600 exhibits, HGTV stars, petting zoo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Home & Garden Show will celebrate its 44th year when the show returns to the Coliseum next week.

The Home & Garden Show will be held at the Coliseum on Thursday, March 2 and Friday, March 3 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

With more than 650 exhibitors each year, the show is the place to see the latest in contemporary home and garden products and services, according to a press release.

The show offers seminars by home and garden experts, a petting zoo, adoptable pets, martial arts demonstrations, plus balloon and face-artists, the press release said.

An appearance from HGTV’s Good Bones is also in store.

For more information, and to purchase tickets visit their website. You can enter to win a 4-pack of tickets from NewsChannel 15 here.