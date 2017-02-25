Women’s Expo offers free spa treatments, fashion shows, Darth Vader bath bombs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Women’s Expo has returned to the Memorial Coliseum, inviting guests to enjoy fashion, fun and shopping.

The expo is held at the Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, February 25 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and February 26 (12 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

The event includes a mix of artisans, boutiques, and companies, featuring a silent auction, free samples, free spa treatments, tastings, beauty, home products, fashion shows, shopping, wellness talks and demonstrations, cooking shows, and even Darth Vader bath bombs, according to a press release.

In conjunction with the expo, a VIP Ladies Night is planned, including wine tasting, food sampling, spa services, door prizes, live music, and a silent auction. The VIP night will be held Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Fort Wayne Women’s Expo View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Vendors show their products to guests at the Fort Wayne Women's Expo on Saturday, Feb. 25. Darth Vader bath bombs are available at the Fort Wayne Women's Expo on Saturday, February 25. Pieces of jewelry at the Fort Wayne Women's Expo on Saturday, February 25. Essential oils available at the Fort Wayne Women's Expo on Saturday, February 25. A woman receives a manicure at the Fort Wayne Women's Expo on Saturday, February 25. A woman receiving a hair styling at the Fort Wayne Women's Expo on Saturday, February 23. Makeup tutorials are available at the Fort Wayne Women's Expo on Saturday, February 25 . Children take a break at the Fort Wayne Women's Expo on Saturday, February 25. Rings available at the Fort Wayne Women's Expo on Saturday, February 25.