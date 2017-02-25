Felon in possession of weapon found guilty by jury

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man was convicted on two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

United States Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana, David Capp announced in a press release Friday that Keenan Davis, 40, was found guilty after a 4-day jury trial.

According to documents filed in the case, Keenan Davis, 40 had two prior felony convictions on his record when he was found to be possession of the weapon, the press release said.

The case was prosecuted as a result of an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tabacco, Firearms and Explosives.