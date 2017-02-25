2017 Oscar nominations: complete list of nominees

Andrew Garfield, shown posing for photographers upon arrival at a photo call in central London, is nominated for Best Actor for his performance in "Hacksaw Ridge." (Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

Casey Affleck, shown posing in the press room at the 74th annual Golden Globe awards, is nominated for Best Actor for his performance in "Manchester by the Sea." (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Denzel Washington, shown at a screening of "Fences," at Rose Theater in New York, has been nominated for Best Actor for his performance in the film. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Ryan Gosling, shown after his arrival at the screening of the film 'La La Land' in London, was nominated for Best Actor for his performance in "La La Land." (Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)