Where’s the fire? Fire dept. unveils 2 new engines

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Where’s the fire? The Fort Wayne Fire Department unveiled two new service engines Friday.
The department hosted a ceremony celebrating the placement of Engines 9 and 11 into service. Both engines are 2017 Pierce Saber Pumpers with Cummins diesel engines, 750-gallon tanks and 1,250-gallon per minute pumps. The new rig holds up to six firefighters, extrication equipment, ladders, hoses and medical supplies, according to a press release from Fort Wayne Fire Department.
The engines were unveiled at Pontiac Street and Rudisill Boulevard stations.
Fire engine ceremony
