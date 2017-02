FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saint Francis edged rival Huntington 59-56 Friday night at the Hutzell Center in Crossroads League Tournament semifinal play.

The Cougars advance to the conference title game on Monday. Second-seeded USF will travel to no. 1 seed Marian at 7 p.m.

USF was led by Lauren McBryar with 21 points and Norwell grad Paige Frisch with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Huntington was paced by Miranda Palmer with 29 points.