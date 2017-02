ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Trine bested Albion 57-42 on Friday night as the Thunder punched its ticket to the MIAA women’s basketball tournament title game on Saturday.

Trine was led by DeKalb grad Haley Martin with 18 points and six rebounds. Garrett grad Brandi Dawson also added 12 points and seven boards for Trine.

Trine will face Calvin at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow at Hershey Hall in the MIAA title game.