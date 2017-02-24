Tip line for Delphi homicides investigation staying busy

Related Coverage Reward up to $50,000 for information in deaths of 2 Indiana girls



DELPHI, Ind. (WXIN) As part of the investigation into the killings of two Indiana teens, a call center has been opened to take tips regarding Liberty German and Abigail Williams. According to Lindsey Eaton with WXIN-TV in Indianapolis, the call center has been staying busy at all hours. Since this report the reward has gone up to $50,000.

Phone calls to the Delphi Murder Tip Line are being answered at the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Major Case Contact Center, in Washington D.C. The tip line number has not changed. It is still toll free at 1-844-459-5786. Information can also be reported by calling 1-800-225-5324 (800-Call FBI). Callers will have to follow a few prompts to report their information.

Information is still be accepted through email at Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

There is a $50,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect or suspects in the murders of Liberty German and Abigail Williams.

Information can be reported anonymously.