Stay up to date with the city through Fence Post

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The city of Fort Wayne is turning to social media to keep you informed and hear feedback.

If you follow the city of Fort Wayne on Twitter you might have seen this tweet Friday urging residents to connect with neighbors on a website called Fence Post.

“Fence Post is one of many avenues we use to communicate with the public,” City Spokesperson John Perlich said.

Fence Post is a city-wide forum where city officials and neighborhood associations post information about upcoming events, major projects and safety tips.

“We can post information as a city and then neighborhood associations can then also log in and they can have communication back and forth with their own association or with other associations if they like,” Perlich said.

The website has been around for a while and Perlich said they’ve seen success with it and want to continue reminding residents there are several ways to keep in touch and up to date with what’s happening.

“We’re recognizing that with traditional communication we need to have more opportunities, so with Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Fence Post and our website we have a lot of opportunities for people to communicate with one another and also share ideas and share concerns as well,” Perlich said.

