Police-involved fatal shooting in Elkhart getting grand jury

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A grand jury plans to convene Monday to consider evidence in the police officer-involved fatal shooting of a 29-year-old northern Indiana man.

Norman Gary was killed Dec. 4 in Elkhart. Sgt. Nathan Lanzen and Cpl. Leonard Dolshenko heard gunshots and ran toward the sound, firing shots at a car in an alley. Gary was driving the car. A woman in the car and two others nearby were wounded.

Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker requested the hearing to determine whether charges should be filed. The Elkhart Truth reports the grand jury proceedings are expected to last about three days. They’re closed to the public.

Police have said there’s no indication race played a role. Gary was black and the officers are white. Gary’s family sued, saying excessive force was used.

