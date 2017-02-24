Police find spice, weed, gun in raid; toddler removed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were arrested during a narcotics search Friday morning where police found over 100 grams of drugs and a weapon. A toddler was also removed from the home.

Mugshot of Timothy Harris (left) and Kayla Langston (right), provided by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

Fort Wayne police served a narcotics search warrant in the 2500 block of Weststate Court just before 9 a.m. During the search detectives located over 30 grams of marijuana, over 100 grams of synthetic marijuana (known as spice), drug related paraphernalia, several digital scales and a handgun.

Timothy Harris, 30, and Kayla Langston, 23, were arrested at the scene. Harris faces four felony charges and three misdemeanors, Fries faces two felonies and three misdemeanors.

Both suspects face a felony charge of neglect of a dependent. The Department of Children’s Services assisted in the removal of a toddler from the home.

The home was condemned by Fort Wayne Neighborhood Code.

