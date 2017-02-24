Mother: ‘One doesn’t have to be here without the other’

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE)- The parents of the young couple killed in a car crash are speaking out for the first time. Learning that Alisa Arseneau and Jonny Tracy died suddenly has been a tough blow for these two families. They are holding on to memories, pictures, and each other to get through it.

Fort Wayne Police responded to crash just after 11 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Jefferson Blvd on the bridge near Swinney Park. Upon arrival they found a vehicle engulfed in flames. Firefighters put out the fire and found two victims inside the vehicle. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Arseneau family held each other close, standing in front of the home Alisa grew up in, recalling better times while talking with Newschannel 15 Thursday evening.

About an hour before the crash Julie Arseneau said her daughter Alisa sent her a text message she will forever cherish. “I’ll see you next week,” the message read. “I love you, sleep tight mom.” Earlier Monday evening the Arseneau family celebrated Julie’s birthday at Texas Roadhouse where Alisa and her boyfriend Jonny worked.

“We hugged numerous times,” said Daniel Arseneau, Alisa’s Father. “I don’t know maybe she knew it was the last time she was going to see us.”

Collen Mast, Jonny’s mother, said the two left work around 9 p.m. that night. Daniel Arseneau said Jonny and Alisa dropped off their aprons and tips from the night at their home. Just two hours later police responded to the fatal crash.

It’s unclear what caused the crash but the family’s pain undeniable. Mast only finding comfort in the fact that “inseparable couple” will remain that way.

“That’s going to leave a big hole for us,” said Mast. “But one’s left. They went together. One doesn’t have to be left here without the other.”

Two families are left grieving what they describe as two “beautiful souls.” Julie Arseneau said she will be reminded of Alisa and Jonny in everything that is nature and everything that is the earth.

“When the sun shines down and the whole sky is full of clouds,” said Julie Arseneau. “[They are] that one ray of sunshine that’s shining through and warms your face.”

Although faced with the reality that his daughter is gone, Alisa’s father said he has sent one last text message to heaven, hoping it will reach her.

“I’m just waiting for her to answer,” he said. “I’m just waiting for her to answer and say, ‘yeah dad I’m okay. I know I can’t be with you anymore, but I’m okay.'”

Jonny and Alisa’s family have decided to hold a joint funeral service at First Church of God in LaGrange on Sunday.

“They both spread a lot of joy to the people they were around,” said Mast. “I think they would want us to be celebrating their life.”

Their Texas Roadhouse family is working to help raise money for it. Ten percent of all sales on Wednesday, March 1, will be donated to their families. The staff is also planning a private candlelight vigil.