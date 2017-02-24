Mistrial declared in 2016 murder case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An Allen County jury was unable to reach a verdict in a 2016 murder case Thursday night, according to a report by the News-Sentinel – a WANE-TV partner in news.

Christopher Figgs was on trial for the murder of Edward Kiel in July 2016 on McKinnie Avenue.

The paper reported the jury began deliberations around 2 p.m. Thursday, but around 10:20 p.m. they notified the judge they were unable to reach a decision. The judge declared a mistrial.

Figgs will be back in court Mar. 1 to schedule a new trial.

The 28-year-old Kiel was shot in a car with Figg’s former girlfriend last year, according to police. Kiel attempted to drive the vehicle but eventually crashed. The woman in the car with Figgs suffered non-life threatening injuries.

In addition to a murder charge, Figgs also faces charges of possession of a handgun without a license and for using a firearm in the commission of a crime.

Figgs was named as a person of interest shortly after the shooting. He was eventually arrested in Sept. 2016 in Alabama by U.S. Marshals.