INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets powered past the Indy Fuel in a 5-1 win on Friday night.

Five different Komets scored in the win. Jason Binkley Trevor Cheek, Garrett Thompson, Gabriel Desjardins and Colin Mulvey all lit the lamp in the win.

Garrett Bartus made 27 saves in the win. The Komets are back in action Saturday hosting the Thunder at 7:30PM.