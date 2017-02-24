Indianapolis school board OKs measure supporting immigrants

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The board of one of Indiana’s largest school districts hopes to allay the fears of immigration raids held by some students and their parents with a resolution reaffirming its commitment to supportive learning environments for all students, regardless of immigration status.

The Indianapolis Public Schools unanimously board passed the measure Thursday after recent executive orders signed by President Donald Trump left many students and parents fearful of deportations.

Manny Martinez told the board his 9- and 5-year-old sons, who attend a mostly Latino school on the city’s east side, have told him of their classmates’ fears that their parents will be deported.

“They’re worried about their grandparents,” Martinez said of the students. “They’re scared their parents aren’t going to be home when they get home from school one day.”

The resolution says schools will continue their practice of not requiring Social Security numbers for students and not asking students or parents about their immigration status. It also says school employees will not assist immigration enforcement efforts unless legally bound to do so.

Some parents are hesitant to complete school documents, which in some cases means students are missing out on extracurricular activities, financial aid and other opportunities, Martinez said.

Commissioner Diane Arnold spoke in support of the measure.

“It makes me very sad that we have children now in our schools that are afraid that they may be taken away from the only home that they’ve ever known, and parents who have to worry about being ripped away from their children and families who are afraid to report criminal activity against them because of fear of deportation,” Arnold said.

Before the meeting, IPS Superintendent Lewis Ferebee signed a petition that asks elected officials to protect law-abiding students, graduates and teachers from the threat of deportation. The petition has been signed by more than 2,000 education leaders, including superintendents of school districts in Houston, Denver and Baltimore.

Elsewhere, Chicago Public Schools officials told principals Tuesday to bar immigration authorities from school property without a warrant.