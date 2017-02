FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A house fire along Broadway south of downtown Fort Wayne has closed the thoroughfare.

Fort Wayne firefighters were called around 3 p.m. Friday to a home in the 2400 block of Broadway, south of West Creighton Avenue, on a report of a fire. It’s not clear how the fire started or if there are any injuries.

Broadway is closed to traffic in the area while firefighters work.

