Free Friday: Weekend activities that won’t break the bank

22nd Valentine’s Invitational Show

Castle Gallery

1202 West Wayne Street

11 am 6 pm

Valentine’s Day may be over but if you’re still in the mood for love you can take in the Valentine’s Invitational Show at the Castle Gallery.

You can stop by from 11 to 6 at 1202 West Wayne Street.

Friday Pop-Up Market

Glenbrook Square

4201 Coldwater Road Fort Wayne

12 – 7 pm

The Friday Pop-Up Market is back at Glenbrook Square.

It runs today from noon to 7 off Coldwater Road.

The once a month market features local artisans and unique vendors.

They’ll be set up next to Barnes and Noble.

Historic Old Fort: Civil War Garrison

The Old Fort

1201 Spy Run Ave

10 am – 4 pm

The 5th Texas Spangtown Mess will muster at Fort Wayne for drill and training at the Old Fort this weekend.

The Civil War Garrison will be featured tomorrow and Sunday from 10 am until 4 pm.

Life in Full Bloom

-First Presbyterian Theater

300 W Wayne St. Fort Wayne

-Runs through Sunday

-Free, donations accepted

-Today 9 am 5 pm

-Sunday 9:30 am 1 pm

“Life in Full Bloom” is a metal sculpture exhibit at the First Presbyterian Church Gallery.

It’s focused on the spirit of hope for women diagnosed with breast cancer.

It’s open during their theater performances at the gallery on West Wayne Street.