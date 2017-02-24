FBI expanding billboards for tips in Indiana teens’ killings

Publishable Editors Notes:

The police tip line for the case is 844-459-5786. Tips can also be reported by emailing Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — An FBI effort using electronic billboards to seek information in the killings of two Indiana teenagers is expanding to dozens of states.

State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum said Friday the billboard push that began across Indiana will expand soon to 45 other states to solicit tips in the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

He says the privately-owned billboards will display photos of the girls, an image of a man considered the main suspect and a telephone tip line. Those calls are being funneled to the FBI’s Major Case Contact Center in Washington D.C.

The Delphi girls’ bodies were found Feb. 14 in a rugged area near the city about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. They vanished the day before during a hiking trip.