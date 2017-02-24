Death in Wells Co. “huffing” incident ruled accidental

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man’s death was ruled accidental after a “huffing” incident in Wells County in January.

Police were dispatched at 3:52 a.m. to the 6800 block of East Market Street on January 8. Around 25 minutes later, police found Jason Schmidt, 34, had been “huffing” aerosol dusting spray and was incoherent and had trouble breathing, according to a press release from Indiana State Police.

When officers tried to take away the spray from Schmidt, he became physically combative. The press release indicated that after numerous commands to stop his combative actions, one of the officers tased Schmidt.

Medics at the scene advised that Schmidt should be transferred to the hospital, where he died an hour later, the press release said.

An autopsy performed in Fort Wayne ruled the death accidental. The cause of death was determined to be cardiopulmonary arrest to difluoroethane as a result of “huffing.”