FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Trustees awarded a posthumous bachelor’s degree to an IPFW student who died after a deadly crash in Steuben County.

Alyssa M. Bizefski, 22, of Auburn was killed in a crash on I-69 in November 2016. Police indicated that icy conditions contributed to the crash.

Deceased students who have earned at least 85 percent of their credit-hour requirements and satisfied most of the requirements for their major may be nominated for the posthumous degree, according to Purdue News.