Authorities investigate live deer set on fire

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – Authorities are seeking information regarding a deer that was found alive and on fire.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the intersection of State Road 25 and CR 400 North and found the deer alive and smoldering, according to a press release from Indiana DNR.

In the early morning hours of February 16 the deer was struck and injured by a car. The deer was still alive when an accelerant was poured over the animal, then ignited, the press release said.

The vehicle that struck the deer left the scene. The press release indicated that the car is believed to be a blue or black GM model, possibly 1992-2002 Camaro, Trans-Am, or Firebird, based on the car parts left at the scene.

A short time later a passerby noticed the deer and called police. Officers put the deer down and started an investigation.

If you have information regarding the incident contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department Crime Stoppers at 260-223-7867 or Indiana Conservation Officers “Turn in a Poacher Line” at 1-800-TIP-INDR or online at IN.gov. Reports can be made anonymously.