Aquinas bounces Indiana Tech from WHAC Tournament

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The number-three seeded Indiana Tech men’s basketball team was upended by sixth-seeded Aquinas 87-57, in a Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) Quarterfinal contest on Thursday evening at the Schaefer Center.

Miles Robinson scored a team-high 23 points and four rebounds while Scott Schwieterman added nine points and four rebounds. Tanner Watkins chipped in eight points and three assists and Max Huber had seven points and six rebounds. Lavonte Davis recorded a career-high four blocks on the night.

The Saints would get out to a 7-2 lead in the first two minutes of the game while extending their lead to 13-4 at the 13:50 mark in the half. The Warriors would respond with a 14-4 run however, with a 10-4 spurt to take an 18-17 lead at the eight-minute mark.

The two teams would trade the lead over the next three minutes, but the visitors would close the half on a 9-0 run to take a 34-26 lead into the locker room at the half.

The second half would turn into the Jake Bullock show as the First-Team All-Conference guard exploded for 30 points on 10-14 shooting and went 5-8 from behind the three-point line as Aquinas extended their lead to as many as 30 in the second half and never being threatened in the final 20 minutes.

The Saints would shoot 57.6% from the field in the second half while going 7-12 (58.3%) from downtown while limiting the Orange and Black to under 36% shooting from the floor and three-point range to send the Warriors to their fourth straight loss.

Tech (20-11) will now have to wait to see if they can obtain an at-large bid to the NAIA Division II National Championships with the NAIA DII Men’s Basketball Selection Show on Wednesday, March 1, which will be broadcasted live at NAIANetwork.com at 7 p.m.