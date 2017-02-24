2/24 Highlight Zone – Regular Season Finale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 12 Bishop Luers bested Northeast 8 champ Huntington North 57-52 in double-overtime in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” to wrap up the boys basketball regular season on Friday night.

Bishop Luers was led by J.J. Foster Jr. with 21 points and five steals. Ray Walker Jr. added 14 points while Anton Berry chipped in 11 points and eight boards. Hunter Hollowell led the Vikings with 18 points.

At the Tigers Den it was Carroll earning a quality road win by beating Warsaw 44-39. Riley Perlich led the Chargers with 16 points while Warsaw was paced by Kyle Manges with 10 points.

Down in Ossian 4A no. 11 Homestead bested host Norwell 66-49.

Valpo recruit Parker Hazen tallied 23 points and 13 rebounds as Columbia City earned a 45-35 road win at Concordia. The Cadets were paced by Larson Ashford with 13 points and Jadon Dance with 10.

Eastside’s quest to win the NECC title outright was nipped by Churubusco as the Eagles bested the Blazers 63-52 in Turtle Town. Eastside finishes 9-2 in NECC play and shares the conference title with Westview.

Last year’s NECC champ Angola earned a big win leading into sectional play, beating NECC rival Lakeland 58-25.

Up in Albion Central Noble earned a 20-point win over rival Fairfield 66-46. Ridley Zolman led the Cougars with 26.

At Paul Bateman Gymnasium Garrett took down NECC foe West Noble 46-45.

In Akron Tippecanoe Valley honored legendary coach Bill Patrick with a pregame ceremony then went out and earned him the 765th win of his career, beating rival Wawasee 53-42. Patrick is the winningest coach among active coaches in the state and second all-time.

At “The Hanger” down in Monroe Adams Central knocked off 1A no. 10 Lakewood Park Christian 63-61.

In what used to be an old ACAC rivalry game it was Leo bested Woodlan 80-63 at Elmer Strautman Gymnasium. Will Moreau led Leo with 28 while Jeremy Davison added 16. Austin Fanched led the Warriors with 18 points while Aaron Hahn added 16.

Up at the “Big Blue Pit” East Noble bested Elkhart Memorial 53-52.