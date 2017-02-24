2/23 High School Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Malik Williams scored 35 points – including a ferocious slam in the second quarter – as Snider beat Marion while Blackhawk’s Frank Davidson netted 19 as the Braves beat Smith Academy to headline high school hoops on Thursday night.

In addition to Williams, five other Panthers scored in double figures as 4A no. 15 Snider rolled 105-79. Jordan Gorman netted 16, while Dillon Duff, Mike Barnfield, and Damarious Ridley each tallied 11. Keondre Brown chipped in with 10.

Tim Leavall led Marion with 23 points.

At 1A no. 7 Blackhawk, the host Braves bested former Blackhawk coach Gary Merrell and the Smith Academy Fighting 54th 56-44. Aside from Davidson, Jalan Mull added 13 points for Blackhawk. Justin Booker led Smith with 21 points.

Also on Thursday night Canterbury beat Heritage 52-49. Michael Brothers led the Cavaliers with 14 points while Rylie Schane led Heritage with 16.