FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wednesday night’s $435 million Powerball Jackpot winning ticket was sold in Indiana, according to the Powerball website.

The Powerball Tuesday night jumped to $435 million before the drawing.

The winner numbers were 10-13-28-52-61 and PB 2.

Lottery officials have not said where the ticket was purchased.

It does not appear that more than one ticket matched all six numbers.

This is a developing story.