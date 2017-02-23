USF’s Gerka named Crossroads League Freshman of Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – University of Saint Francis forward Kara Gerka has been named Crossroads League Freshman of the Year in voting by CL coaches for post-season awards.

Gerka, 5-foot-10 forward from Fishers, Ind. (Fishers H.S.) averaged 14.8 points per game for the Lady Cougars, was a CL Player of the Week, led USF in scoring 10 times and finished fourth in the CL with seven double doubles.

She is just the second USF player to earn FotY joining All-American Brooke Ridley, who was FotY in 2013.

Gerka, who scored 20 or more points in five games, was named to the All-CL second team.

Freshman teammate Lauren McBryar was named All-CL third team as well as the CL Freshman team. McBryar (Mooresville, Ind. / Mooresville H.S.) also was a CL Player of the Week honoree who averaged 14.4 points per game. McBryar led USF in scoring in 14 games and scored 20 or more points seven times.

Kara Gerka in NAIA Top 50 2016-17 Individual Rankings

No. 20 in Division II in Free Throw Pct (0.824)

No. 21 in Division II in Field Goal Pct (0.528)

No. 33 in Division II in Offensive Rebounds per Game (3.065)

No. 39 in Division II in Total Scoring (470)

Lauren McBryar in NAIA Top 50 2016-17 Individual Rankings

No. 44 in Division II in Total 3-Pt FG Made (69)

No. 50 in Division II in 3-Pt Fg Pct (0.375)