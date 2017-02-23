Trump promises ‘full force and weight’ of gov’t to combat human trafficking

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump promised to bring the “full force and weight” of the U.S. government to combat an “epidemic” of human trafficking.

In a White House meeting with senior advisers and representatives of organizations that deal with trafficking on Thursday, Trump called human trafficking a problem that is “not talked about enough.” His daughter, Ivanka Trump, was among those in attendance.

Trump said he will order the departments of Justice and Homeland Security to take a hard look at the resources they are devoting to addressing the issue.

