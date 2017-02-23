Trine’s Brandi Dawson is MIAA Player of the Year

ANGOLA, Ind. – Trine’s Brandi Dawson was named the MIAA Most Valuable Player and Hayley Martin was named the MIAA Defensive Player of the Year, the conference announced Monday.

Dawson (Garrett, Ind. / Garrett) is the first Thunder women’s basketball player to earn league MVP honors since the team joined the conference in 2004. Martin (Auburn, Ind. / DeKalb) is the program’s first Defensive Player of the Year winner. Both players earned All-MIAA First Team honors as well. The duo led Trine to its first MIAA Championship in program history. The Thunder finished the regular season ranked No. 18 in the nation with an overall record of 22-2, 15-1 in MIAA action.

Dawson led Trine and finished fourth in the MIAA in scoring at 15.9 points per game. She ranked second in the conference and 25th in the nation in field goal percentage, knocking down 55.9 percent of her attempts from the field. Dawson was named MIAA Player of the Week twice and earned D3hoops.com Team of the Week honors after a 33-point performance against Hope. She added 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. Her efficient scoring is a big reason the team ranks second in the nation with 46.9 percent field goal shooting.

The All-MIAA honor is the second of Dawson’s career after she earned Second Team honors last year. Dawson has averaged 13.9 points per game while shooting 51 percent from the field in two seasons as a member of the Thunder. Dawson was at her best during the stretch run towards clinching the MIAA title, averaging 17.6 points and shooting 62.5 percent from the field in the month of February.

Martin earned the program’s first Defensive Player of the Year honor after setting a school record with 58 blocks this season. She ranked 31st in the nation in that category. Martin swatted away a career-high five blocks in three games this season, including the title-clinching victory at Hope. Martin also added 1.3 steals per game on the defensive end. The junior’s work helped Trine rank eighth in the nation in scoring defense, allowing just 48.4 points per game.

Offensively, Martin contributed an even 15 points per game on 51.1 percent field goal shooting. Martin ranked fourth in the MIAA field goal percentage. The junior added a team-high 6.5 rebounds per game. She notched three double-doubles this year. The All-MIAA honor is the second of Martin’s career after she earned All-MIAA Second Team recognition last year.

Trine hosts the MIAA Tournament for the first time in team history this Friday and Saturday in Hershey Hall. The No. 1 seed Thunder host No. 4 seed Albion Friday at 7:30 p.m. CLICK HERE for more information on the MIAA Tournament.

The complete All-MIAA teams and award winners are listed below.

Most Valuable Player: Brandi Dawson, Trine

Defensive Player of the Year: Hayley Martin, Trine

All-MIAA First Team

Francesca Buchanan, Hope

Oreyana Curry, Albion

Brandi Dawson, Trine

Hayley Martin, Trine

Ali Spayde, Calvin

Anna Timmer, Calvin

All-MIAA Second Team

Emily Bernas, Albion

Angelique Gaddy, Hope

Sadia Johnson, Adrian

Bre Luurtsema, Calvin

Mandy Traversa, Hope

Kelsey Wolffis, Alma