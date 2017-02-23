Three Indiana Tech standouts honored by WHAC

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) announced its regular season awards on Thursday and the Indiana Tech men’s basketball team had several individuals honored.

Senior guard Miles Robinson was named First-Team All-Conference for the second straight year as he led the Warriors in scoring (20.9 ppg), assists (4.5 apg) and steals (1.4 spg) while shooting 43.5% from the floor.

The backcourt duo of senior Lavonte Davis and junior Scott Schwieterman were also honored as they were each named Second-Team All-Conference with the former also being named to the conference’s All-Defensive Team. Davis led the team in blocks (2.1 bpg) and rebounding (6.6 rpg) while chipping in 9.7 points per game while Schwieterman was second on the team in scoring (11.5 ppg) and rebounding (6.2 rpg). It is the first time in their respective careers they have been named to the WHAC’s All-Conference and All-Defensive Team.

Schwieterman was tabbed to the All-Academic Team as well along with seniors Laurence Mifsud and Tanner Watkins, while senior Jantzen Goodwin was named to the Champions of Character Team.

Tech continues its season on Thursday night as they open play in the WHAC Tournament by hosting Aquinas. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. from the Schaefer Center.